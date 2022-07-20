‘Need to make 100% students in our schools able to read by October’: MCD Commissioner to school heads

Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has said every student studying in schools run by the MCD and Delhi government must be able to read by October this year.

Bharti, along with Delhi Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, was addressing a joint orientation programme on Mission Buniyaad Tuesday for the heads of MCD and Delhi government schools organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

Students of classes 3 to 9 in these schools are attending the Mission Buniyaad classes since the start of this academic year on April 1 to address the gap in their foundation reading, writing, and mathematical skills. The Delhi government decided to continue this after the summer vacation as well, and the focus on Mission Buniyaad will continue till August 31.

“Let us resolve that 100 per cent of the children of our schools can read before October. This is not impossible, we just need to engage and ensure that we provide our best to our students. We will run Mission Buniyaad till we achieve 100 per cent results. The learning gap has widened beyond limits during Covid and Mission Buniyaad can help us fill that significantly,” said Bharti to the heads of schools.

“Mission Buniyaad was a success in its current phase due to collective efforts of teachers and HoS from both DoE and MCD schools. We should not rest till we bring every child back to the mainstream. Our focus should be to build the foundation rather than completing the syllabus. HoS and teachers should own the project and do their best,” said Education Secretary Kumar.

According to records being maintained across schools, currently, 88 per cent of the children in classes 3 to 5 in Delhi government schools and 78 per cent of the students of MCD schools are able to read at least a few words. And 90 per cent of the students in classes 6 to 9 are able to read small paragraphs currently.