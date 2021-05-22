Need to increase amphotericin allocation for Haryana, says Gurgaon MP

There is a need to increase allocation of vials of Amphotericin B, used to treat mucormycosis or black fungus, for Haryana as the state also treats several patients from nearby states, said MP Rao Inderjit Singh during a meeting with senior officials from Gurgaon to discuss the Covid situation on Saturday.

According to officials, Haryana has a total of 248 mucormycosis cases so far, with most of those who have contracted the disease also being diabetic. In Gurgaon, 156 cases have been recorded, and the health department is currently providing medicines to 28 people needing treatment, said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

“In Haryana, a committee has been formed at the state level for distribution of the drug, which is then provided to patients through the Civil Surgeon. Every patients needs four to five vials daily, and treatment tends to carry on for a long time,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

Speaking on the subject during the meeting on Saturday, MP Singh expressed “concern” regarding the spread of mucormycosis and the dearth of medicine for its treatment.

“We request the central government to increase the allocation of essential medicine needed to treat black fungus in Haryana because the state caters to not only its own residents but also residents from other states. For example, many patients admitted in Gurgaon hospitals are from Delhi and other states,” he said.

At present, Haryana is receiving 600 vials of the medicine from the Centre. Four medical colleges have also been identified in the state where people who have contracted the infection are being treated –SGT Medical College in Gurgaon, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha, PGIMS in Rohtak, and Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal.

11 oxygen plants to come up in 2-3 months

Singh also took stock of the oxygen supply situation in Gurgaon, with officials revealing that 11 oxygen plants will be built and ready in the district in the next “two-three months”. Five of these are being constructed “with the cooperation of Maruti”, while one has been set up in the Civil Hospital and a second is also “coming up soon” there. Plants are also being set up at ESI Hospitals in Gurgaon and Manesar, and at the sub-divisional hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi.

“Three of these plants will become operational in the next four-five days; the rest will also be ready in two-three months. The administration is also setting up four plants where around 1,200 cylinders will be filled daily and which will meet around 60-70 per cent of the oxygen supply needed by smaller hospitals,” said Garg.

According to officials, Gurgaon at present has “surplus oxygen”, with a buffer stock of around 85 metric tons, and one tanker always filled and ready to supply oxygen in case of any emergency situation. Officials said oxygen plants are also being set up by Gurgaon companies in other districts under CSR. Three plants are being set up in Nuh – one in Tauru and two at Nalhar Medical College – while one is being set up in Rewari.

Over the last fortnight, Gurgaon has seen an improvement in the Covid situation. All through this week, the district has recorded less than 2,000 new cases daily, with the number falling below 1,000 on Friday and Saturday.

MP Singh, however, warned people against relaxing precautions: “The Covid infection has reduced in Gurgaon and the district will record less than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row today. However, the number of fatalities have not yet reduced, which is why there is still a reason to maintain caution.”

This fall in cases has also resulted in an increased number of vacant beds. During Saturday’s meeting, officials said the 350-bed Covid care centre set up in Sector 67 with the help of “three-four companies” earlier this month has an occupancy of only 32 patients at present.

Last Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also inaugurated a Covid care centre at the Tau Devi Lal stadium. The same, however, is yet to become operational.

“Oxygen beds at that centre were ready on the day of inauguration itself but with 600-700 oxygen beds already vacant in the district as of now, a decision was made to increase the number of ICU and ventilator beds at that centre. For this, an oxygen pipeline has been laid and Hepa filters have been installed,” said Garg.

“The rain in the last three days has caused obstructions in this work, but we hope the centre will become ready today and will be handed over to the administration,” he said.