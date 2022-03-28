Need to protect and preserve Regal Building in Connaught Place: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has stressed on the need to preserve and protect the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place after a survey by an IIT-Delhi team revealed that the top slab of the building is at high risk of further collapse and recommended immediate vacation of the top floor. The normal expected life of the building is already over as it is over 80 years old, IIT-Delhi has said in its report before court.

“Perusal of the report indicates that major structural additions, alterations, repair would be required to secure the structural integrity of the building. The building is a heritage building and, as such, the heritage structure of the building has to be protected and preserved,” said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva in an order.

A team of IIT-Delhi had conducted an inspection of the property last month and recommended a detailed structural analysis of the building to identify potential weaknesses in the structure. The team also advised against any ad-hoc modification or repair.

“A survey of the condition of all structural elements, including all masonry, reinforced concrete, reinforced brick concrete, steel and timber members that are a part of the structural system, must be carried out in order to assess their condition and to estimate their residual capacity,” the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Delhi, said in the report before the court.

Architectural features such as false ceilings, panelling, glazing, tiling, stones etc may have to be removed for observations and measurements required in this survey, said the team in its report. “So as to preserve the heritage nature of the building, the façade shall not be disturbed,” it recommended.

Ordering circulation of the IIT-Delhi report among all owners, occupiers and stakeholders of the building, the court also ordered that debris of collapses lying in the building be forthwith removed.

The court has sought details about tentative expenditure further required to be incurred for the purposes of detailed survey or testing and listed the matter for hearing on April 11.