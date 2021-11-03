Need minimum standards for education system, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said that there was a need to prepare minimum standards for the education system which can ensure quality education for every child and that the Delhi government was working towards this under its “Education Revolution 2.0”.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a multipurpose block and auditorium at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD)’s Karampura Campus.

“The Kejriwal government’s vision is to ensure that all children have access to quality education. Only when every child receives quality education, will we be able to make India a developed country. Since independence, several excellent models have been developed in India to provide excellent quality of education to a certain number of students. However, until now no steps have been taken to ensure that all children receive better education,” said Sisodia.

“Hence, it is the need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system, which can ensure quality education. Kejriwal government is committed to work in this direction under its Education Revolution 2.0,” he said.

He said the achievement of an education minister would be when “every child studying in their state gets access to quality education and moves ahead in their life”.

“Our current education system provides information and knowledge to the students; it is unable to facilitate independent thinking. The Delhi government has therefore introduced Mindset Curriculums like Deshbhakti, Happiness and EMC to develop a mindset that fosters growth in children,” he said.

The multipurpose block in AUD, Karmapura campus comprises a crèche, a 4-room guest house as well as residential quarters.