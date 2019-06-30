Need measures like anti-Romeo squads in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Saturday said that a special squad — on the lines of ‘anti-Romeo’ squads in Uttar Pradesh — should be formed in the capital to check crimes against women.

“A squad comprising policemen in plainclothes should be deployed at bus stands, Metro stations and other public places…there has been an increase in crimes against women and women’s safety is a major concern,” said Tiwari.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the BJP state working committee meeting Saturday.

“Our daughters are teased outside Metro stations, bus stands, schools, and the miscreants doing so should be caught. The squad need not be named anti-Romeo, as I believe Romeo was a good person,” he said.

Tiwari said he will write to the Delhi Police chief in this regard.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, took a dig at BJP, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh saying that the party was trying to hide the “failure of the city police force.”

“We saw what anti-Romeo squads did in Uttar Pradesh, wherein they caught brothers and sisters going together. We will not let that happen in Delhi. BJP will spread anarchy in the city by doing this,” the AAP leader said.

“Figures have proved that crime is rising in Delhi, but by bringing in such squads, they will beat students, brothers and sisters,” he added.

Tiwari, however, rejected AAP’s charge. He said, “We are not of the view that brothers and sisters or anyone should be troubled. The intention is to only stop crimes against women.”