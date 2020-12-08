Need Haryana, UP help to clean Yamuna: Raghav Chadha

DJB chairperson Raghav Chadha said UP and Haryana should fix issues in their jurisdiction to stop foam from forming in the Yamuna. (File)

DJB chairperson Raghav Chadha said UP and Haryana should fix issues in their jurisdiction to stop foam from forming in the Yamuna. Chadha said the reason for foaming was the overgrowth of water hyacinths at the Okhla Barrage (under the UP irrigation department).

“When hyacinths decompose, they release surfactants like phosphates… When this water, filled with huge amounts of surfactants like phosphates, falls in Kalindi Kunj from a height, it produces foam, which gradually accumulates and floats on the water surface. This foam is difficult to remove,” Chadha said.

Officials at UP Irrigation department could not be reached for comment.

Chadha also said untreated water from Haryana reaches Delhi via the Najafgarh drain. “… this is not Delhi’s problem alone, and we will need cooperation from UP and Haryana to keep the Yamuna clean,” he said.

