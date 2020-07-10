Need clarity on testing of pregnant women: Delhi HC

The court listed the matter for hearing on July 15, directing the government to clarify if asymptomatic pregnant women have to undergo Covid-19 testing before being admitted. The court listed the matter for hearing on July 15, directing the government to clarify if asymptomatic pregnant women have to undergo Covid-19 testing before being admitted.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily over the lack of clarity from Delhi government on whether pregnant women who go to hospitals are required to undergo a Covid test, symptomatic or not, observing that “a genuine human problem” is being made into a “bureaucratic nightmare”.

The HC even threatened to impose costs on the government if they do not address the issue at the earliest, saying “you can’t tell the pregnant woman to wait for 48 hours”.

“Your (Delhi government) secretaries are unable to understand that the pregnant women are not going 48 hours before for delivery. They are going at the last moment also. Do you require any order… It should be over in a day or two,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said.

The court listed the matter for hearing on July 15, directing the government to clarify if asymptomatic pregnant women have to undergo Covid-19 testing before being admitted. If yes, then the government is to ensure that time taken for sample collection and declaration of results is minimum. The PIL filed by a lawyer sought that test results of pregnant women be given priority.

