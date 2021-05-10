Need 60 lakh doses for next 3 months: Kejriwal to Centre

Raising an alarm over the shortage of vaccines, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday to direct Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to increase monthly supplies of vaccines to Delhi to 60 lakh doses for the next three months. He also said states should be allowed to develop separate apps or mechanisms for vaccination.

“Delhi has a population of about 2 crore, out of which 1.5 crore people are above 18 years. Vaccinating all of them would need 3 crore doses. We have received roughly 50 lakh doses so far. Therefore, we need 250 lakh additional doses. But we are not able to receive supplies as per our requirement and even get firm delivery schedules,” Kejriwal wrote.

The capital has around 57 lakh people above 45 years of age for which the city will require 1.14 crore doses. However, the city has received 43 lakh doses. To meet the target, Delhi will need additional 71 lakh doses, which means 23 lakh doses per month between May and July.

As per data shared by the Delhi government, a total of 39.87 lakh doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age. Of these, 30.35 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose while 8.61 lakh have got the second shot till May 8.

The ‘vaccination bulletin’ shared by the Delhi government on Sunday states that a total of 43.20 lakh doses — 13.91 lakh Covaxin and 29.28 lakh Covishield — have been received till date for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years. Of these, the state is left with 4.67 lakh doses.

Similarly, for those between 18 and 45 years, Delhi has received 5.50 lakh doses — 1.50 lakh Covaxin and 4 lakh Covishield — till date out of which 2.75 lakh have been utilised.