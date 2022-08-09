scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan

Police said the victim, Abhinav, was on his way to Jagatpuri when the incident took place. The rescuer, Danish (22), who works as a Japanese translator for an e-commerce site, had taken Abhinav to a hospital within 10 minutes of the accident.

Written by Arnav Chandrasekhar | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:00:40 am
Danish with DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram

A 22-year-old MBA aspirant sustained injuries after a Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck, which left him bleeding severely, while he was riding his motorcycle on Sunday. Right then, a good Samaritan who lived nearby came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the victim, Abhinav, was on his way to Jagatpuri when the incident took place. The rescuer, Danish (22), who works as a Japanese translator for an e-commerce site, had taken Abhinav to a hospital within 10 minutes of the accident.

Police said they received a PCR call at 6.50 pm, and that Abhinav had been admitted to Max hospital Patparganj. They said the victim underwent a surgery and is stable.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said: “Danish was appreciated in my office for his swift action in saving the life of a young MBA aspirant. He will be rewarded suitably.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Danish, who lives near where the incident happened, said, “I had just come out of my house when I saw the accident. Abhinav began screaming and fell down. He was bleeding profusely from the neck, and I applied a cloth to the wound to stop the bleeding and took him to hospital in an auto.”

He said, “The doctor said if we had come even five-ten minutes later, he would have lost his life. The whole time I was thinking that he is someone’s son, and his life has to be saved.”

Abhinav’s brother, Saurabh, said that while he was not yet out of danger due to blood loss, and that he was intermittently conscious. On Danish’s rescue, he said, “God comes in many shapes, and today Danish was like a God for me and my family.”

Saurabh said his brother was a hard worker who had completed his BCom from Jawaharlal Nehru college in Faridabad.

Abhinav, whose family hails from Badarpur, is staying with his sister and brother-in-law in Jagatpuri while preparing for an MBA.

Police said based on Danish’s statement, a case had been filed under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to public servant’s order) and 338 (grievous hurt by endangering life/safety).

More from Delhi

Police said that during a market raid, two shopkeepers in Jagatpuri were booked under IPC Section 188 for selling illegal manjhas. Police said 218 rolls had been recovered from one of them, while four had been recovered from another.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:00:40 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement