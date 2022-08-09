Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan

A 22-year-old MBA aspirant sustained injuries after a Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck, which left him bleeding severely, while he was riding his motorcycle on Sunday. Right then, a good Samaritan who lived nearby came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the victim, Abhinav, was on his way to Jagatpuri when the incident took place. The rescuer, Danish (22), who works as a Japanese translator for an e-commerce site, had taken Abhinav to a hospital within 10 minutes of the accident.

Police said they received a PCR call at 6.50 pm, and that Abhinav had been admitted to Max hospital Patparganj. They said the victim underwent a surgery and is stable.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said: “Danish was appreciated in my office for his swift action in saving the life of a young MBA aspirant. He will be rewarded suitably.”

Danish, who lives near where the incident happened, said, “I had just come out of my house when I saw the accident. Abhinav began screaming and fell down. He was bleeding profusely from the neck, and I applied a cloth to the wound to stop the bleeding and took him to hospital in an auto.”

He said, “The doctor said if we had come even five-ten minutes later, he would have lost his life. The whole time I was thinking that he is someone’s son, and his life has to be saved.”

Abhinav’s brother, Saurabh, said that while he was not yet out of danger due to blood loss, and that he was intermittently conscious. On Danish’s rescue, he said, “God comes in many shapes, and today Danish was like a God for me and my family.”

Saurabh said his brother was a hard worker who had completed his BCom from Jawaharlal Nehru college in Faridabad.

Abhinav, whose family hails from Badarpur, is staying with his sister and brother-in-law in Jagatpuri while preparing for an MBA.

Police said based on Danish’s statement, a case had been filed under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to public servant’s order) and 338 (grievous hurt by endangering life/safety).

Police said that during a market raid, two shopkeepers in Jagatpuri were booked under IPC Section 188 for selling illegal manjhas. Police said 218 rolls had been recovered from one of them, while four had been recovered from another.