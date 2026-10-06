Nearly 1/3rd of electors in Delhi issued SIR notices now verified

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process continues in the Capital, nearly one-third of the electors (around 31%) who had to prove their eligibility to stay on the electoral rolls have been verified, data from the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) showed on Monday, with over 55 days left to dispose of the rest of notices and objections.

This is a sharp uptick in the number of notices disposed of compared to a week back. In the period from August 31 to September 29, only 4.01 lakh notices had been disposed. Over the next one week, more than six lakh notices were disposed of, with the total figure reaching 10.28 lakh on Tuesday.

Election officials have attributed this increase to exemptions from in-person hearings for voters who received notices, changes in the portal in which they had to upload documents, additional deployment of officials and special camps.

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Delhi had around 1.45 crore electors before the SIR process of voter rolls began in the Capital.

Among them, 97.5 lakh were included in the draft electoral roll, while around 47.5 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectible” – after the Booth-level officers (BLOs) found them absent, shifted, dead or having duplicate entries, among other reasons – and were struck off the roll.

Among the 97.5 lakh who did make it to the draft roll, one-third or around 33.1 lakh electors were issued notices to prove that they are eligible to be on the final roll. While 13.79 lakh electors got notices because they could not link themselves to the electoral roll of the last SIR, 19.33 lakh were flagged for “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms.

On the new changes, an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) said, “Now, I don’t need to call hundreds of people to my office everyday for hearings, right? BLOs are going house to house and where needed, electors can also forward their documents to the BLO on Whatsapp also.”

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After its first meeting since The Indian Express reported on the rupture within the Election Commission, the poll panel had said last week that electors who were issued notices will not be required to attend hearings to prove their eligibility. “BLOs will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the ERO. Such persons need not be called for hearing to ERO/AERO office,” a statement from the ECI said.

Some BLOs, however, expressed disappointment with the deadline for disposal of notices, claims and objections getting extended to November 30. “I am also working in the school for 5-6 hours, after which now I have to again go door-to-door to collect documents. The deadline has also been increased by another month. It was supposed to be a three month exercise, but now it will last five months. Should we leave school work and do this full time only?” a BLO said.

Another BLO said that in some areas it is easier to conduct hearings at a central location instead of going house to house due to often confusing and wrong addresses.

The number of Assistant EROs, who are often school principals and can also dispose of notices like EROs, was also increased in Delhi. On September 24, the number of AEROs was increased from 297 to 902, an increase of 605. An official said that BLOs have been given a target of conducting at least 10 hearings every day.

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An ERO pointed out that the change in the ECINET portal which lets EROs dispose of notices without conducting a hearing is one reason behind the uptick in notices being disposed of. “Especially for notices for very minor logical discrepancies, if a BLO has verified the elector and is satisfied, we don’t need to trouble the electors for documents. I cleared hundreds of notices in one night after this became available,” an ERO said.