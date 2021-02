Nearly 9,500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi; turnout 51 per cent

In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker performs a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/File)

Nearly 9,500 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 51 per cent.

After sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the past several days.

The targeted number for vaccination on February 4 was 18,300, officials said.

“Today, 9,494 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 13 persons,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

On the previous day of the vaccination drive, 7,365 healthcare workers had got the jabs, with a turnout of about 40 per cent.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) healthcare workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI is attributable to the vaccination till date.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at majority of the centres and Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining facilities.

The Delhi government had taken measures like counselling and formal phone calls to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered COVID-19 vaccine.

The district-wise distribution of total 13 AEFI cases on Thursday were — Central Delhi (5), East Delhi (1), New Delhi (0), North Delhi (1), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (0), Shahdara (2), South Delhi (1), South East Delhi (1), South West Delhi (0) and West Delhi (2), according to the data shared by authorities.

As per district-wise data shared by officials, 10 of the 13 cases of AEFI were reported at sites where Covishield shots being administered, and three at centres where Covaxin shots were administered.

With low turnout of healthcare workers on first two days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said the exercise is voluntary and a matter of “personal decision” for people whether to get a shot or not, but all efforts are being made to boost their confidence.

He had reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it is the initial phase.