Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Nearly 600 Chinese manjha rolls seized in northeast Delhi, 5 arrested

The police said that the shopkeepers were identified as Shaukat Ali (57) and Mohammed Daud (26) from Jafrabad and Rupesh Maheshwari, Abhishek Jain (26) and Sanjay Kumar (52) from Bhajanapura.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022
chinese manjha, indian expressFive men were arrested by Northeast Delhi police Saturday for allegedly possessing and selling nearly 600 rolls of banned Chinese manjha (kite strings). (File Representational Photo)

Five men were arrested by Northeast Delhi police Saturday for allegedly possessing and selling nearly 600 rolls of banned Chinese manjha (kite strings) in Jafrabad and Bhajanpura areas.

The police said that the shopkeepers were identified as Shaukat Ali (57) and Mohammed Daud (26) from Jafrabad and Rupesh Maheshwari, Abhishek Jain (26) and Sanjay Kumar (52) from Bhajanapura.

Saturday, the Jafrabad police raided Shaukat’s shop based on information and recovered 18 manjha rolls from him. Based on his confession that he used to buy them from a man known to him, the shop of Mohammed Daud was raided and 20 rolls of the banned manjha were seized.

The police said Daud reportedly confessed that he had been collecting the manjha rolls from his sources for some time so that he could sell them at a higher rate on Independence Day. His Yamuna Vihar residence was also raided and 364 Chinese manjha rolls were recovered.

In Bhajanpura, the shops of the three others were raided and 76 rolls of Chinese manjha were seized from Rupesh, 102 rolls from Abhishek and 18 rolls from Sanjay.

According to DCP (northeast) Sanjay Sain, “Cases under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order of public servant) and Sections 5 (power to give directions) and 15 (penalty for contravening act) of the Environment Protection Act were filed against the shopkeepers.” The DCP said a total of 598 rolls were seized.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 05:56:06 pm

