Nearly 600 Chinese manjha rolls seized in northeast Delhi, 5 arrested

Updated: August 16, 2022 6:15:57 pm
Five men were arrested by Northeast Delhi police Saturday for allegedly possessing and selling nearly 600 rolls of banned Chinese manjha (kite strings) in Jafrabad and Bhajanpura areas.
The police said that the shopkeepers were identified as Shaukat Ali (57) and Mohammed Daud (26) from Jafrabad and Rupesh Maheshwari, Abhishek Jain (26) and Sanjay Kumar (52) from Bhajanapura.
Saturday, the Jafrabad police raided Shaukat’s shop based on information and recovered 18 manjha rolls from him. Based on his confession that he used to buy them from a man known to him, the shop of Mohammed Daud was raided and 20 rolls of the banned manjha were seized.
The police said Daud reportedly confessed that he had been collecting the manjha rolls from his sources for some time so that he could sell them at a higher rate on Independence Day. His Yamuna Vihar residence was also raided and 364 Chinese manjha rolls were recovered.
Subscriber Only Stories
In Bhajanpura, the shops of the three others were raided and 76 rolls of Chinese manjha were seized from Rupesh, 102 rolls from Abhishek and 18 rolls from Sanjay.
According to DCP (northeast) Sanjay Sain, “Cases under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order of public servant) and Sections 5 (power to give directions) and 15 (penalty for contravening act) of the Environment Protection Act were filed against the shopkeepers.” The DCP said a total of 598 rolls were seized.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Bangkok after take-off due to ‘slats failure’
Arjun Kapoor says film industry made a mistake by being silent amid boycott trends: ‘We tolerated a little too much, now people are used to it’
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethanol plant
Cryptoverse: Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge
Nearly 600 Chinese manjha rolls seized in northeast Delhi, 5 arrested
Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess
Builder held in West Delhi for duping investors of over Rs 10 crore
Army jawan’s remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him and 17 others, explained
This wholesome note about beekeeping is prompting people to recall old notes from late parents
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
India’s fuel demand continues to fall in August as monsoon sets in
IIT (BHU) orders probe into playing of ‘vulgar’ Bhojpuri songs after flag hoisting