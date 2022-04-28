Nearly 30 hours on, firefighters continue to work at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill to control blaze

Nearly 30 hours after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in North Delhi, fire officials were still trying to control the blaze Thursday, according to authorities. Officials said the fire is still raging in parts of the landfill and a thick cloud of smoke has covered the area.

The incident took place around 6 pm Tuesday and 10 fire tenders were called to the spot. As the fire spread to other garbage mounds after some time, more teams and excavators were called in to help control the fire. As many as 80 men worked at the site on Wednesday to control the fire but now small fires break out in mounds.

The harsh summer weather has been a challenge for the firefighters. At present, around 20 to 25 firefighters are present at the spot, officials said.

Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said “The men are working round the clock with excavators and water hoses. Four of our teams with fire tenders are still at the spot and continue working. We’ll send additional staff with water to douse the fire today”.

Fire officials suspect that the fire broke out because of the methane gas in the garbage and the sunlight. An inquiry will be conducted by the fire services, police and MCD to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials added.