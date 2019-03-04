Near Moolchand underpass: Woman ‘mows down’ mechanic, arrested

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly mowing down a car mechanic and injuring two other people near the Moolchand underpass in southeast Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. Police said she fled the spot after the accident and was arrested hours later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Ananya Khurrana was pursuing a diploma in make up art in California, USA. She returned to India in December 2018 and was looking to build her own start-up company.

“Her father has a garment business in Lajpat Nagar. She was coming from the Delhi airport with her friends in a Chevrolet Cruze car… We collected her blood sample, even though she denied being drunk during questioning,” said the DCP.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Afaq (24), a resident of Jakir Nagar.

DCP Biswal said Afaq was called by Rudra Aashish Pandey, the complainant, and his two friends, Nitish and Gaurav, to repair a punctured car tyre. The trio were returning home after attending a wedding at Moti Bagh when their tyre burst while crossing the Moolchand underpass.

“While Afaq was replacing the tyre, a speeding car hit him. He died due to the injuries sustained in the accident,” said Biswal.

Afaq’s brother-in-law, Afzal, who was also at the spot when the incident took place, said a fellow mechanic was injured as well.

“The car first hit an auto and then my brother and a fellow mechanic. Afaq was dragged along for a few metres before the car came to a halt,” he said, adding that the three of them had reached the spot just minutes before the accident.

Khurrana was arrested around 3 am by a police team and questioned about the incident, following which she was charged under section 279 (rash driving) and 304-(a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Lajpat Nagar police station.

Afaq is survived by a wife and a one-year-old daughter.