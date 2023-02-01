Near Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, venue for G20, slum gets eviction notice

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Chief Secretary has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to demolish the slum situated on Bhairon Marg, opposite Pragati Maidan, and shift residents to nearby shelter homes, The Indian Express has learnt. The plan, though, has run into opposition from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has asked the PWD not to go ahead with it.

The G20 Summit, to be held at the Pragati Maidan ITPO in September, will have foreign delegates and dignitaries in attendance. Slum dwellers have already been served eviction notice.

Sources said a meeting was held on January 25 at the CS’s office, attended by DUSIB and PWD officials, who were directed to rehabilitate the inhabitants of the slum. The upcoming G20 found a mention, sources said, adding that directions to demolish a slum at Dhaula Kuan were also given.

“The slum is located just opposite Pragati Maidan’s gate 1 and foreign dignitaries will be visiting the stretch. It is PWD land and slum dwellers have illegally encroached on the area,” said a government official, requesting anonymity.

Sources said the CS directed DUSIB to conduct a study and submit a report to the PWD with a list of night shelters. “There is no shelter home nearby. However, there are two night shelters in Dwarka and Geeta Colony, where around 300 and 200 persons can be accommodated respectively. DUSIB submitted the report on January 27,” said a government official.

Sources said that on January 28, PWD issued eviction notices, asking them to “demolish” their jhuggis and vacate the area in 15 days, failing which they will be removed with the help of police and be shifted to night shelters.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar did not respond to queries seeking a comment.

The PWD, though, is in a tight spot as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the department to withdraw the notice and not demolish the slum.

An order by Sisodia reads: “Whereas, there is a procedure for removal/demolition/relocation… as per the Delhi Slum and Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 for jhuggis in NCT of Delhi. PWD has issued a ‘notice’ dated 28.1.2023 for the removal of jhuggis at Bhairon Marg in front of gate number 1, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The said ‘notice’ has been issued contrary to the procedures laid down in the policy. Further, the notice has been issued without approval of the minister in-charge (PWD),” reads the order.

“It is further directed that any order/notice regarding removal or relocation of jhuggis shall be issued in future only after following due procedure as per the policy and also after approval of the minister. This order shall be strictly complied with,” it reads.

“The PWD is in a fix… The department will convey the Deputy CM’s orders to the CS and seek his directions,” said an official.

‘Where will we go?’

Meanwhile, sitting inside her jhuggi with a roof made of plastic, propped up by wooden sticks, Laxmi Chauhan said, “I am a senior citizen, living with my daughters. PWD staff came two days ago and pasted eviction notice on our doors, asking us to vacate in 15 days. Where will we go? I have been living here for 20 years, and we earn just Rs 100-200 a day.”

Preethi Kumari (25) said, “I have two children, aged 2 and 8. The latter has exams soon. We have lived here all our life. They told us we will be sent to a shelter home in Geeta Colony, that too for three months. What happens after that?”

Another resident, Geeta, said, “One of my daughters cannot walk. There are children here studying for Board exams. We work nearby and our children go to school here. If officials think our presence here paints a bad picture to foreigners, they should provide us with a pucca house. Or they can use a tin shed and cover our jhuggis.”

The slum is home to 300-plus persons, who claim to have been living here for three decades.