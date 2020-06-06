NE delhi riots: ‘Rioters cut power before killing man’

In one chargesheet, police have stated that around 9.30 pm on February 26, Ahmed was returning home to New Mustafabad when he was waylaid and murdered by a mob at Jal Board Puliya in Bhagirathi Vihar. In one chargesheet, police have stated that around 9.30 pm on February 26, Ahmed was returning home to New Mustafabad when he was waylaid and murdered by a mob at Jal Board Puliya in Bhagirathi Vihar.

Investigation into the murder of a man during the Northeast Delhi riots has revealed that a mob first disconnected electricity in the area before dragging the victim out of his house and bludgeoning him to death.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed two chargesheets on Friday — in connection with the murder of two brothers, Aqil Ahmed and Musharraf, both aged 40.

While 10 people have been arrested for Ahmed’s murder, nine have been arrested for allegedly killing Musharraf. Police have invoked sections ranging from murder (section 302), criminal conspiracy (120-B), rioting (147 and 148), dacoity (395) and destruction of evidence (201).

In one chargesheet, police have stated that around 9.30 pm on February 26, Ahmed was returning home to New Mustafabad when he was waylaid and murdered by a mob at Jal Board Puliya in Bhagirathi Vihar. “His body was thrown in the Johripur drain. Ahmed was a car painter and mechanic by profession, and is survived by his wife and four children,” an officer said.

“During investigation in the second case, it was found that around 8 pm on February 25, rioters disconnected the electricity at Bhagirathi Vihar area. In the darkness, the mob attacked Musharraf’s house in C Block, grabbed and dragged him out on the street and bludgeoned him to death before throwing his body in an open drain,” the officer said. Musharraf drove an auto for a living and is survived by his wife and three children.

“Both places of incident were not covered by any CCTV cameras. Based upon source information, it was revealed that some Hindu men had joined hands on February 25 and 26, post the riots on February 24 in which Muslim mobs had done rioting, in which large-scale loss of lives and properties of Hindu community had taken place. The group was identified and some of the group members were picked up. During questioning, it was revealed that on February 25 and 26, a WhatsApp group was created, which had 125 members. Several members of the group were silent. Subsequently, eyewitnesses were identified and examined. Based upon oral evidence and the chat in the WhatsApp group, the identity of the perpetrators was fixed,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

According to police, the rioting started from Kardampuri, Maujpur and Chand Bagh and spread to Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 26. On February 27, around 9.40 am, three bodies were recovered from the drain in Johripur. Two of them were of the brothers.

