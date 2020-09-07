NE Delhi riots: One more arrest in Rahul Solanki murder

Crime Branch officials said the accused, Mustaqeem, was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the murder of law student Rahul Solanki (26) during the Northeast Delhi riots in February. Crime Branch officials said the accused, Mustaqeem, was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. Police said he is a school dropout and works as a carpenter.

Police said the accused allegedly killed Solanki, an LLB student from a college in Ghaziabad, near Rajdhani School when he stepped out to buy milk and groceries on February 24. Police said they received a tip-off after six months and arrested Mustaqeem from Bhajanpura Majra. He denied his involvement initially but allegedly confessed later, said police. Seven others were earlier arrested in the case.

