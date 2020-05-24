NE Delhi riots: Lack of evidence, 20 get bail

Most of the accused, while seeking bail, submitted that their names were not in the FIR and that they had been falsely implicated. Most of the accused, while seeking bail, submitted that their names were not in the FIR and that they had been falsely implicated.

A Delhi court has granted bail to over 20 accused in Northeast Delhi riots cases in the last five days, saying that police were unable to show their involvement.

“The IO has opposed the bail application. Upon query, the IO replied that he is not able to collect any electronic evidence to show active involvement of the applicant (accused) in the incident. He (the IO) also stated he is unable to find any public eyewitness who have seen the applicant while committing the incident,” Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sunil Chaudhary observed in an order passed on May 22.

Most of the accused, while seeking bail, submitted that their names were not in the FIR and that they had been falsely implicated.

Riots broke out in Northeast Delhi in the last week of February, resulting in the death of 53 people and injuries to hundreds. As per court records, about 750 cases were registered. Delhi Police said recently that 1,300 people have been arrested in connection with the riots so far.

Most of the accused who sought bail were arrested during the lockdown. Between May 19 -May 23, the court has been dealing with 20-30 bail pleas a day.

On Saturday, of the 15 applications filed before ASJ Tyagita Singh, one accused was denied bail. On May 22, of the 36 bail applications filed, five were rejected as ASJ Chaudhary noted that in view of the “gravity of the offence and details of evidence collected so far”, those applicants were not entitled to bail.

The court has directed all those granted bail download the Aarogya Setu app and furnish their numbers to the IO upon release.

