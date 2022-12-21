NE Delhi riots: ‘In which reasonable world will this trial end in the future?’ Khalid Saifi asks HC

United Against Hate activist Khalid Saifi booked by Delhi Police in its 2020 Northeast Delhi riots “larger conspiracy case” told the Delhi High Court Wednesday that the restrictions on the power of a court to grant bail should not be pushed too far.

A special bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar reserved orders on Saifi’s bail appeal on December 12. On Wednesday, senior advocate Rebecca John made additional arguments before the bench on what constitutes a prima facie case while referring to certain judgments. Saifi and several others were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and provisions of the IPC for being the alleged masterminds of the February 2020 riots, which erupted during the anti-CAA and NRC protests in the city.

John submitted that the expression prima facie has been stipulated under UAPA section 43D(5) which states that bail will not be granted to a person accused of offences under certain chapters of the UAPA unless the public prosecutor is heard on the accused’s bail plea. The proviso further states that the accused will not be given bail if the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that a “prima facie” case exists against the accused.

John thereafter referred to a 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court in NIA vs Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali where the apex court had set aside a Delhi High Court order granting bail to J&K businessman Watali, arrested by the NIA on charges of “terror funding”. Disagreeing with the HC order, the SC ruled that the trial court “had rightly rejected the bail application after adverting to the relevant material/evidence indicative of the fact that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the respondent is prima facie true”.

John read several other judgments on the issue of “prima facie” case and submitted that the court will have to see whether there is grave suspicion against the accused while coming to a prima facie opinion for the grant of bail. John referred to a 2021 judgment of the apex court, UOI vs K A Najeeb, where a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice N V Ramana upheld the grant of bail under UAPA when the accused had undergone incarceration for a significant period even as it recognised that bail under UAPA was an exception.

“Courts are expected to appreciate the legislative policy against grant of bail but the rigours of such provisions will melt down where there is no likelihood of trial being completed within a reasonable time and the period of incarceration already undergone has exceeded a substantial part of the prescribed sentence. Such an approach would safeguard against the possibility of provisions like Section 43D(5) of UAPA being used as the sole metric for denial of bail or for wholesale breach of the constitutional right to a speedy trial,” the SC had held in Najeeb’s case.

John thereafter argued, “The chargesheet in FIR 59/2020 (larger conspiracy case) has 495 witnesses, 33 protected witnesses, 63 investigating officers, and three supplementary charge sheets. In which reasonable world this trial will end in the future which has about 15 accused persons? Najeeb in some way brings down the harshness of the judgment in Watali”.

John concluded by saying that the judgment in Najeeb’s case asks the court that “if you have constitutional powers to intervene, those powers have to be used concomitantly along with the powers to grant bail”. The bench thereafter listed the matter for arguments by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad for the Delhi Police, on January 5, 2023.