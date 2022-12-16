NE Delhi riots: Directions not followed to ensure integrity of video evidence, court calls for report

More than two months after the Delhi Police were pulled up for not ensuring integrity of video evidence in the Northeast Delhi riot cases, a Delhi court Friday noted those directions were not followed in all cases and called the development unfortunate.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala has directed DCP, Northeast, to send a comprehensive report mentioning particulars of each of such case in his district, with current status of steps taken in compliance with directions issued by this court.

“Needless to say that if any case is left so far or if there have been shortcomings in steps taken so far, DCP, NE, shall ensure complete and satisfactory steps being taken in that regard,” the court said.

Neerja Chowdhury writes | Mustafabad message to Kejriwal: If work your identity, better deliver

It came to the court’s notice during evidence in a riot case that a video clip relied on by the prosecution was not placed in a malkhana or placed on record.

The investigating officer told the court that steps will be taken to ensure compliance with the court’s directions.

“However, I find that this situation is very unfortunate. Such directions were sent to the DCP, NE, for compliance in all cases by IOs of all police stations as related to riot cases. Still, it is found that steps have not been taken in all such cases,” the court said.

On September 26, the court had asked senior police officers of the district to take all necessary steps in an expeditious manner “to ensure that such evidence is produced before the court, without any compromise to their integrity, and after due examination from FSL”.