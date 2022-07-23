scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

NE Delhi riots: Court rejects JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s interim bail plea

Imam’s lawyer, Ibrahim, had sought interim bail considering the fact that the Supreme Court ordered that all pending trials in sedition cases be kept in abeyance till its constitutional validity is decided

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 8:45:12 pm
Sharjeel Imam, Northeast Delhi riotsSpecial Public Prosecutor as Amit Prasad opposed Sharjeel's bail plea by stating that there is no direction of the Supreme Court that all persons accused of the offence under sedition should be released on interim bail pending disposal of constitutional challenges to the section.(Express File Photo)

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the interim bail application of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case lodged in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.

Imam’s lawyer, Ibrahim, had sought interim bail considering the fact that the Supreme Court ordered that all pending trials in sedition cases be kept in abeyance till its constitutional validity is decided. He argued that Imam’s previous bail was rejected because of limitations in granting bail in a sedition case, however, in light of the Supreme Court directions, the hindrances raised in the previous bail order where obviated.

Special Public Prosecutor as Amit Prasad opposed his bail plea by stating that there is no direction of the Supreme Court that all persons accused of the offence under sedition should be released on interim bail pending disposal of constitutional challenges to the section.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, while dismissing Imam’s plea observed that there can only be one bail order on the merits of the case and it “cannot again pass an order on the merits that too in an interim bail application”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot

“Otherwise, by this logic, there can be two bail orders on merits of the case at the same time passed by this court. The merits of the case cannot be agitated again in an interim bail application in view of the disposal of the previous bail application and orders on charge both dated 24.01.2022,” the court said.

More from Delhi

The court also said the defence counsel’s plea that Section 13 of UAPA is not made out in the present case is a completely misplaced argument

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement