scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

NE Delhi riots: Court acquits 4 who were part of mob that assaulted Muslims

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala acquitted four accused Dinesh Yadav, Babu, Sandeep and Tinku, who were accused of being part of a mob which assaulted several Muslim men on February 25, 2020.

The court said that the “victims of the riot did not identify any of the accused persons as part of the respective riotous mob”. (File)

A Delhi court acquitted four men who allegedly were part of a mob that beat up Muslim men after ascertaining their religious identity at Johripur Pulia.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala acquitted four accused Dinesh Yadav, Babu, Sandeep and Tinku, who were accused of being part of a mob which assaulted several Muslim men on February 25, 2020.

Also Read |NE Delhi riots: Directions not followed to ensure integrity of video evidence, court calls for report

The prosecution had relied on the fact that the three accused pleaded guilty in a separate riot case and submitted that they were all part of the same mob in the present case as well. However, the court said this “submission is not based on evidence, rather it is a kind of presumption made by the prosecution”.

“A member of unlawful assembly can join at any moment and in the same manner, he can leave any moment. Therefore, the presence in one such assembly at a different time, cannot be sufficient to presume that the accused remained member of that assembly all the time,” the judgment read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

The court also said that the “victims of the riot did not identify any of the accused persons as part of the respective riotous mob”.

More from Delhi

“If these four accused persons were part of that mob with uncovered face then they were more amenable to being identified by these victims, who came into close contact with the riotous mob,” the court said.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:03:27 pm
Next Story

Manipur govt to set up memorial park for fallen soldiers of Indian Armed Forces

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close