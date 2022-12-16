NE Delhi riots: Court acquits 4 who were part of mob that assaulted Muslims

A Delhi court acquitted four men who allegedly were part of a mob that beat up Muslim men after ascertaining their religious identity at Johripur Pulia.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala acquitted four accused Dinesh Yadav, Babu, Sandeep and Tinku, who were accused of being part of a mob which assaulted several Muslim men on February 25, 2020.

The prosecution had relied on the fact that the three accused pleaded guilty in a separate riot case and submitted that they were all part of the same mob in the present case as well. However, the court said this “submission is not based on evidence, rather it is a kind of presumption made by the prosecution”.

“A member of unlawful assembly can join at any moment and in the same manner, he can leave any moment. Therefore, the presence in one such assembly at a different time, cannot be sufficient to presume that the accused remained member of that assembly all the time,” the judgment read.

The court also said that the “victims of the riot did not identify any of the accused persons as part of the respective riotous mob”.

“If these four accused persons were part of that mob with uncovered face then they were more amenable to being identified by these victims, who came into close contact with the riotous mob,” the court said.