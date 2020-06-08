NE Delhi riots: Cops file chargesheet in 85-yr-old’s murder

The chargesheet was filed at 3 pm Sunday before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court. (Representational Image) The chargesheet was filed at 3 pm Sunday before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against six men in connection with the murder of an elderly woman, whose charred body was found inside her home in Northeast Delhi, during the riots in February, officials on Sunday.

The 85-year-old woman, Akbari Begum, died on February 25 when a mob attacked her house in Bhajanpura and set the place on fire. The six accused, Arun Kumar (26), Varun Kumar (22), Vishal Singh (29), Ravi Kumar (24), Prakash Chand (36) and Suraj Singh (28), were arrested by the Crime Branch and are in judicial custody. They have been booked under sections of rioting, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, house trespass and mischief by fire, said police.

The chargesheet was filed at 3 pm Sunday before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court. As per a statement shared by Additional PRO Anil Mittal, “Videos that were viral on social media were procured and taken on record. Several mobile phones by which the video was recorded were traced and seized during the investigation.”

“In the present incident, a riotous mob attacked and set on fire the house of the deceased. While other members of the family climbed to the rooftop, the deceased, due to her old age, could not reach the rooftop and subsequently died due to suffocation (asphyxia),” said police in the chargesheet.

Firefighters, along with local police, rescued the other members of the family. Begum’s body was recovered from the second floor of the house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd