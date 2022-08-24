scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

NE Delhi riots case: Perplexing that probe tried to turn victim into accused, says court

The court said for the purpose of proving IPC section 307, the prosecution must show that a gunshot injury is caused to the injured, who is not only a star witness in this case but was now also one of accused persons who has to face trial as per the prosecution.

This case pertains to a gunshot injury in which one Bittu was shot in his toe during riots near Kabir Nagar Pulia on February 25, 2020. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Tuesday said an investigation into a case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots was perplexing after the prosecution sought to charge a man shot at by rioters as an accused in his own case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat discharged nine people accused in this case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and said only sections pertaining to rioting were made out in this case. “However, the investigation is completely perplexing as prosecution has charged eight accused under section 307 IPC which is an attempt to murder for the attempted murder of injured Bittu who has also been made as an accused in this case for the offence of rioting,” the court said.

This case pertains to a gunshot injury in which one Bittu was shot in his toe during riots near Kabir Nagar Pulia on February 25, 2020.

The court said for the purpose of proving IPC section 307, the prosecution must show that a gunshot injury is caused to the injured, who is not only a star witness in this case but was now also one of accused persons who has to face trial as per the prosecution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

“Thus, without proving the gunshot injury to Bittu, IPC section 307 can’t be proved but how will Bittu appear as a witness in a case in which he himself is an accused. Thus, as per the prosecution, injured/accused Bittu will be on both sides of the court at the same time, firstly as a prosecution witness and then as an accused,” the court said.

More from Delhi

Advocates Salim Malik and Shavana, who appeared on behalf of the accused, had sought discharge in this case by stating that the “police is not clear about the case”. The court passed a similar order on August 18, when it noted that complainant Sajjid who was injured by a gunshot injury, was made an accused in his own attempt to murder case. ASJ Rawat had called the investigation incongruous and said “by this logic, every injured person in a riots case can be made an accused”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:41:44 am
Next Story

Workshop held to motivate youths to be agriculture entrepreneuers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement