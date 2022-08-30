scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

NE Delhi riots case: Court drops Arms Act section against 6 men

The six men were accused by police of being part of a mob which burnt six shops, vehicles and injured the victim with a firearm on February 24, 2020.

ne delhi riotsThe court, however, framed charges under sections of rioting among other sections of the IPC. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

While framing charges under sections of attempt to murder against six men in a Northeast Delhi riots case, a Delhi court noted that nothing has come in the investigation to show as to who actually fired the firearm following which it dropped the section under the Arms Act against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that though there is a gunshot injury caused to the victim, Sahil Dabas, “however, nothing has come in the investigation to show as to who actually fired the gunshot/firearm nor was any firearm pertaining to this case recovered”.

While the court dropped the Arms Act section against the accused, it noted that “since there is firearm injury to the victim, as per his statement and MLC and statement of other witnesses”, an attempt to murder section was made out rather than section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) initially introduced by police.

It also held that section 336 IPC (act endangering life or personal safety of others) will not come into the picture nor can an offence under section 108 IPC (abettor) be made out. The court, however, framed charges under sections of rioting among other sections of the IPC.

Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its &#8216...
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its &#8216...
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:18:57 am
Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen passes away

Will Gandhis step back? In polls, a chance to send out a message

Will Gandhis step back? In polls, a chance to send out a message

Premium
NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted
NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO
Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

New norms for listing urgent cases soon: CJI

New norms for listing urgent cases soon: CJI

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Rahul doesn’t have aptitude, interest in politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rahul doesn’t have aptitude, interest in politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Yogi govt on party agenda, says BJP’s new UP unit chief

Yogi govt on party agenda, says BJP’s new UP unit chief

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

