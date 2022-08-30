NE Delhi riots case: Court drops Arms Act section against 6 men

While framing charges under sections of attempt to murder against six men in a Northeast Delhi riots case, a Delhi court noted that nothing has come in the investigation to show as to who actually fired the firearm following which it dropped the section under the Arms Act against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that though there is a gunshot injury caused to the victim, Sahil Dabas, “however, nothing has come in the investigation to show as to who actually fired the gunshot/firearm nor was any firearm pertaining to this case recovered”.

While the court dropped the Arms Act section against the accused, it noted that “since there is firearm injury to the victim, as per his statement and MLC and statement of other witnesses”, an attempt to murder section was made out rather than section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) initially introduced by police.

It also held that section 336 IPC (act endangering life or personal safety of others) will not come into the picture nor can an offence under section 108 IPC (abettor) be made out. The court, however, framed charges under sections of rioting among other sections of the IPC.

The six men were accused by police of being part of a mob which burnt six shops, vehicles and injured the victim with a firearm on February 24, 2020.