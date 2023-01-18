NE Delhi riots: 5 men accused of setting a nursing home on fire discharged

A Delhi court has discharged five men, who were accused of setting a nursing home on fire during the Northeast Delhi riots in 2020, taking note of the fact that there was no photograph of the burnt nursing home.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala on Tuesday discharged five accused, Tanveer Ali, Sattar, Khalid, Hunain and Aarif, under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was based on a complaint by Dr Sunil Kumar, who alleged that on February 24, 2020, a mob of rioters came to Mohan Nursing Home, where he worked, and burnt the ambulance parked outside along with other vehicles. In his complaint, he also added that the mob went inside his nursing home and vandalised the same and indulged in arson.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala, however, noted that there is only a photograph of one burnt ambulance on record. “There is no photograph of the Mohan Nursing Home, so as to show that it was also burnt by the rioters. Just on the basis of a general language used by Dr Sunil Kumar and his employees to the effect that mob indulged in the arson in the nursing home, it cannot be said that the nursing home was also set on fire,” the court said.

The court said that had it been so, the same could have been shown by way of placing photographs of this property as well, in the same manner as was done in respect of the burnt ambulance.

“In these circumstances, I find that no clear-cut offence of Section 436 is made out against the accused persons. Accordingly, all of them are discharged for offence under Section 436 IPC,” the court said.

The court, however, noted that the rest of the allegations related to offences triable by the magistrate and remanded the matter back to the chief metropolitan magistrate to proceed further in accordance with the law in respect of other offences.