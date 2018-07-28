NDRF rushes to Ghaziabad after building collapse

In Khoda Colony. Express Photo by Amit Mehra In Khoda Colony. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

A five-storey building collapsed in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad, near NH-24, following which NDRF teams reached the spot to commence relief operations. However, police claimed no one was trapped under the debris. Three NDRF teams are currently deployed there, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm. SSP Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna said, “The building was vacated around 12 days ago as it had been damaged by a crane that had crashed into it while doing some electric work. Moreover, two people — who had observed that building was tilting and feared it could collapse — warned others from approaching the area.”

Krishna added that a bicycle was found in the debris, leading to suspicions of the rider being trapped. However, police said an eyewitness saw the man escape.

According to SP City Akash Tomar, only one floor of the building was being used as a commercial showroom.

In a separate incident, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Noida Friday morning. No one was injured or feared trapped, police said. SHO of Phase 3 police station, Amit Kumar Singh, said, “The incident took place around 8 am. No injuries or loss of life were caused by the collapse.”

The building had been sealed by the Noida Development authority in January as it was being illegally constructed without getting building plans approved, on land which had been acquired by the authority. This had been accompanied by a demolition notice issued to the builder.

“The order issued by the authority had not been complied with and this has resulted in this collapse. We are working on filing charges against the builders, Nitu and Bitu Yadav,” said OSD, Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A statement issued by the authority also said that another building close to the collapsed one is tilting to one side.

