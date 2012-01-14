NDMC unveils budget,penalty for service delay

Citizens of Lutyens Delhi will now be able to fine officials for delay in services on eight critical fronts. Facilities identified under the Service Level Agreements (SLA),as per Delhi governments Right of Citizen to Time-Bound Delivery of Services,Bill,2011,were one of new initiatives announced in New Delhi Municipal Councils (NDMC) budget for this fiscal.

Deadlines fixed for SLA include 60 days for clearing building plans and acquiring health licences,30 days for new water and electricity connections,one day for birth,death certificates and for booking community parks,and seven days for baraat ghars (community halls for wedding purposes) .

Failure to meet these deadlines,will make the civic body liable to a fine of Rs 10 per day. We have provided additional funds to every centre that gets these applications,to make sure there is no delay in disbursing the funds, said Santosh Vaidya,secretary NDMC.

TAXES

On the revenue front,no increase has been proposed in property taxes. NDMC plans to collect Rs 259.98 crore as property tax in the next fiscal. The civic body also plans to collect Rs 268.89 crore as licence fee,Rs 702.53 crore from power supply and Rs 113.60 crore from water supply. With total estimated receipts- including capital and revenue of Rs 2,067.85 crorethe expenditure for 2012-2013 has been estimated at Rs 2,289.64 crore.

PARKING

NDMC chairperson Arch-na Arora said that the multi-level parking lots in the city would be made operational as soon as possible. The Baba Kharak Singh Marg parking lot is ready. We are spending more time on trials so as to eliminate teething troubles we faced at the Sarojini Nagar parking lot. The parking lot should be open to the public by February, said Arora.

She said work on the parking facility at KG Marg,which has been halted,is likely to restart this year. The Archaeological Suvery of India (ASI) had raised some objections,so we had to stop work. We now have to re-submit applications for seeking necessary clearances, said Arora. Work on a multi-level parking lot in Khan Market would also begin this year. NDMC will also take up work of upgrading eight markets and commercial complexes under it.

HEALTHCARE

Special attention has been given to health and sanitation services. A software-based,real-time monitoring mechanism has been introduced for garbage disposal. Over 100 mobile phones have been supplied to sanitation workers on the field,to click pictures and send them to officials. Workers will reach the spot to clear the garbage within 15 minutes when alerted through this system.

For health facilities,10 NDMC dispensaries are being prepared to get the first quality stamps from the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals(NABH). New ambulances are also being procured for NDMC hospitals in Moti Bagh and Lodhi Colony.

EDUCATION

From April this year,in all NDMC schools with more than one section,English will be introduced as a medium of instruction for all subjects in Class 1. The civic body has roped in the British Council to train 450 teachers for this.

Among social initiatives,the old-age pension will also be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for those who are above 70 years. An old age home and a working womens hostel in the NDMC area,are also proposed to be established.

