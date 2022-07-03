NDMC to start mobile school buses for children of labourers

Inspired by Gujarat’s ‘school on wheels’ initiative, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering starting mobile schooling buses where children of labourers as well as homeless children can study and learn.

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said, “It is a great initiative started by Gujarat and we are planning to implement the same here. Although, if compared to Delhi, Gujarat is a big state. While in Delhi, if you notice in the New Delhi area there is a school every kilometre – be it an NDMC or Delhi government school. One school is there near every cluster. So, on a pilot basis we will start here.”

Upadhyay said as the New Delhi area, which falls under its jurisdiction, is small, they will start the mobile bus school on a pilot basis and assess the result. Before implementing it, a feasibility survey will be conducted across the New Delhi and Lutyens’ areas to identify the number of such children.

“A bus will be redesigned into a classroom with chalkboard, desks, lights, fans etc… As our area is very small, we are planning to start the initiative for dropouts, the homeless, street children who are most often seen begging at traffic signals or seen playing below the flyover. The mobile school can also be very useful to teach children of labourers at construction sites,” said Upadhyay, a BJP leader.

Upadhyay will also write a letter in this regard to the NDMC’s education department to explore the idea and make a proper plan.

Some NDMC officials said the council is already discussing the initiative and is planning to get in touch with the Gujarat education department for ideas.

Upadhyay said that they will use the bus as a day school for children and may use it as a night school too, to provide education for labourers and construction workers.

The ‘school on wheels’ buses in Gujarat, started in 2018, are solar powered and come with a green board, writing desks, PVC flooring, fans, drinking water facility and a TV.