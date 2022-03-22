Delhi: NDMC to provide water pipeline connection to all JJ clusters

In order to resolve the water crisis in slum clusters, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide a drinking water pipeline connection to all residents of JJ clusters in the New Delhi area.

Officials said that New Delhi will be the first area to provide a tap water connection to JJ clusters in Delhi. The drinking water pipeline connection will be provided as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme.

According to NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council is launching the project on a pilot basis at Vivekanand Camp, which has about 400 shacks and the connection will be laid in this cluster by June this year. About nine overhead tanks of 10,000 KL will be installed for ensuring water supply in this area.

All 18 JJ Cluster will be provided with pipe connection within a year, said Chahal. “Currently, there are around 18 major JJ Clusters and small residential areas in New Delhi and these shanties do not have proper piped/tap network connections. These people, at present, get water from water tankers. But it is the equal responsibility of the NDMC that the residents of JJ Cluster may also get the water through piped connection to further improve the quality of life,” he said.

NDMC is further working to prepare a detailed feasibility report to implement the scheme in all clusters within this financial year.

NDMC water supply network gets 120 KLD water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which is supplied to domestic, non-domestic and bulk consumers through a 450-km pipeline. NDMC has 30 trollies and 10 tankers to supply water in JJ clusters and in emergency situations if any. It has 19,280 water connections, of which 3,273 are commercial connections, 1,173 are domestic connections and others.

The council will also organise a water camp in every slum area to address the grievance of the residents and a Suvidha camp will be organised on March 26.