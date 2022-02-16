NDMC to prepare policy for sanitation workers who died due to Covid

In order to resolve the issues and demands of sanitation workers and contractual employees on Temporary Muster Roll (TMR) and Regular Muster Roll (RMR), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to prepare a policy to expedite the compensation and appointment on compassionate ground to their family members who died after contracting Covid-19.

The proposal to prepare a policy was proposed in a recently held meeting by NDMC Chairperson Dharmendra. The meeting was also attended by the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis (DCSK).

During the meeting, several long pending issues of NDMC sanitation workers such as regularisation of RMR, regularisation of TMR to RMR, expediting the process of compassionate appointment, compensation or appointment on compassionate ground to their family members who died due to Covid-19, the reappointment of long absentees, the worker’s promotion and giving them medical facilities were discussed.

Currently, the NDMC sanitation workers and other staff on a contract basis do not get medical facilities.

“In the meeting, the chairman requested NDMC to prepare policy for deceased safai karamcharis and TMR. He also requested for expediting compensate appointment. He suggested adopting a scheme for safai karamcharis which is being implemented in Maharashtra. The council is studying the scheme to know what it is and how it can be implemented for NDMC staff,” said an NDMC official.

NDMC is also expediting matters such as medical facilities, regularisation and other matters to examine to provide the maximum feasible facilities to the sanitation workers, the official added.