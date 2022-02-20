NDMC to paint Lutyen’s Zone walls with images of freedom fighters, civic awareness messages

In a bid to beautify the Lutyen’s Zone and New Delhi areas, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to decorate all walls under its jurisdiction with paintings of India’s cultural heritage and freedom fighters as well as messages about civic awareness, said officials.

According to NDMC officials, the council has taken this decision under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav project to celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence. The main aim of this initiative is to paint the boundary wall of several public places, monuments, school buildings, parks etc. with the street art and Independence theme.

“The beautification does not only focus on paintings of freedom fighters but the walls will also be decorated with the messages and information about the freedom fighters and their struggle and will also have messages to generate awareness about cleanliness,” said a senior official.

Currently, about 100 sites have been painted and the work is in progress at different sites in the New Delhi area.

Recently, a 90-metre boundary wall at Tolstoy Marg behind Jantar Mantar was painted with images of cultural heritage and freedom fighters. The JJ Cluster area boundary wall in New Delhi has also been painted with messages to spread awareness about waste segregation, education, Covid appropriate behaviour, dangers of single-use plastic and cleanliness, said the official.

“These walls give a good experience to commuters and has become selfie points. Several visitors of the NDMC area have also appreciated the efforts of the civic body,” said the official.

The beautification work on boundary walls is underway near stadiums, markets, Metro stations like Gole Market, Khan Market, Chelmsford Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Talkatora Road, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, underpasses, flyovers and some JJ Cluster area.