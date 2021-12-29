scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
NDMC to make hostels accessible to working women within Delhi too

As per the current hostel guidelines, only women from outside the national capital can take admission. NDMC has three hostels in Delhi -- in Mandir Marg, INA and Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
December 29, 2021 11:45:13 am
NDMC, NDMC online portal, slots for burial sites, slots for cremation, delhi news, Indian expressAs per the current hostel guidelines of Delhi, only women from outside the national capital can take admission. (File)

Soon working women from Delhi who travel long distances daily or pay hefty rent for paying guest facilities will have the option of an affordable hostel facility in the heart of the city as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to ease the eligibility for admission.

As per the current hostel guidelines of Delhi, only women from outside the national capital can take admission.

“Several women who are living in rural parts of the city or outer Delhi like Najafgarh, Bawana, Nangloi come to the city. Some travel from Dilshad Garden to Gurgaon. We have also received applications from Delhi residents for hostel admission but due to the restrictions and guidelines, they are not getting admission. Thus, the NDMC is planning to ease the restrictions, so those who want to stay close to their offices get admission in hostels,” said an NDMC official.

NDMC has three hostels in Delhi — in Mandir Marg, INA and Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House. It provides single accommodation to dormitory facilities. The minimum monthly fees of the hostels range from Rs 6,500 to 10,000, including food, electricity, cleaning, water and security.

Officials added that the NDMC is also upgrading its hostel and old age home facility. A new hostel block is also being developed in Laxmibai Nagar for working women.

