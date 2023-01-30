NDMC to develop 2.7-km cycle track around Nehru Park in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri

Soon, cyclists pedalling around the periphery of the Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri will get to do so on safe, synthetic cycle tracks. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to construct a 2.7-km cycle track around the perimeter of the park which is situated in one of the upscale areas in Lutyens Delhi.

“Several individuals and groups can be seen cycling around the Nehru Park and the NDMC felt that a cycle track for these cycling enthusiasts will further foster the eco-friendly and healthy practice in the area,” said an official.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recently laid the foundation stone for the cycle track. The track will have an average width of 3 metres and it has been proposed that it will be built using the latest techniques and material that would provide for a 150-mm thick concrete layer, 6-mm thick micro-surfacing and 2 mm of cold plastic paint overlay, besides installing 200 lamp posts of 4-metre height and 60-watt LED fitting with average lux levels of 20, NDMC officials said.

Accordingly, a survey was conducted by the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi for the preparation of a detailed proposal. As per the guidelines of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre or UTTIPEC, a detailed proposal was prepared and sent for the approval of the concerned agencies, officials said.

The Nehru Park, spread over 75 acres in Chanakyapuri, is surrounded by various foreign embassies, high commissions, residences of diplomats and high-profile dignitaries, apart from state bhavans and residences of central government employees. The park also falls on the arterial Vinay Marg and Africa Avenue that connects New Delhi with South Delhi, and is adjacent to the Shanti Path-Rao Tularam stretch.