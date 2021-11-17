NDMC starts toy bank for underprivileged children at Bapu Dham

With an aim to provide toys for underprivileged children, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has established a toy bank at Bapu Dham Creche in Chanakyapuri.

While inaugurating the toy bank, NDMC media health officer Ramesh Kumar said that the toy banks all over the world work on the principle of “Recycle Toys, Recycle smiles”. “All Children should have an opportunity to play with toys as they are the first step for a child towards education. He said that toys work towards the mental development of children. This toy bank will work for underprivileged children of the area, who cannot afford to buy toys,” he said.

He said that due to the durability of the material used, most toys do not get degraded for years and add to soil pollution if not recycled.

A senior official of NDMC said that many more will come up across NDMC area in the coming days.