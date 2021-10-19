NDMC starts process of online transfer of teachers, principals

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring more transparency to the system.

Teachers transfer has been a major issue in the civic body schools as several teachers constantly push for appointments in the schools near their homes.

Education Committee Chairman Alok Sharma said that the transfer process of teachers has been made fully computerised by this online transfer module. The applicant needs to apply through their biometric ID for transfer. In this, teachers and principals would be able to select a maximum of 5 schools according to their priorities and the computer will automatically allocate the school on the basis of first come first serve, as per the vacant posts.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that with the online system in place, teachers would not have to worry about their transfer. Moreover, it would reduce human interaction. He also said that it is a matter of great pleasure that we are pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign forward.

There are around 700 schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.