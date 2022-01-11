NDMC sets up welfare cell for Covid-positive staff

As Covid cases are rapidly rising across the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up an NDMC Staff Welfare Cell for providing treatment and all necessary assistance to Covid-positive officials and staff members.

Director of Welfare Department, Parag K Singh, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer of the cell which will have nine members. The cell was first set up in April last year during the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials said the cell will provide all necessary help towards proper medical treatment for officers and staff members of the NDMC. Singh has also issued a circular to all heads of departments to provide the details of all officials who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“All HODs will provide details of such officers/officials who are found to be Covid positive or suspected Covid cases to NDMC Staff Welfare Cell immediately. On getting the information, NDMC Staff Welfare Cell will immediately maintain record/data of the affected/suspected officers/officials and one of the members of the Cell will immediately contact the patient or his family members for facilitating treatment for Covid-19 including organizing testing, consultancy and hospitalization based on the requirement of the employee,” said the order issued to all departments of the NDMC.

The cell will maintain department-wise details of all such officials and follow up on a regular basis till they have recovered. It will also take the responsibility for sharing details of Covid-19 cases of NDMC employees with the State Nodal Welfare Officer and take necessary action on their advice.

Besides, the cell will disseminate all relevant information relating to Covid-19 to all officers/officials through their HOD. In case the infected/suspected officers/official is required to be tested/hospitalised, the cell will liaise with empanelled hospitals/labs for testing and treatment or hospitalisation on urgent basis.

The cell will further ensure that the families of infected employees have access to supply of essential goods, services and medicines either through the NDMC or through the respective district administration.

The Cell will also arrange for psychological counselling, moral support and experience sharing with infected employees and their family members through Director (MS), Charak Palika Hospital. It will also share the information with the Delhi government and district administration in case of any requirement or issue pertaining to the management of Covid cases, the Director (Welfare) said.