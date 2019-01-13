NDMC seals 14 illegal dairies in Karol Bagh

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has sealed 14 illegal dairies in Karol Bagh area in an effort to free the city roads of stray cattle. The crackdown follows a December 31 deadline to the illegal dairy farm owners to relocate to plots allotted to them in Ghoga.

The sealed dairies —operating from areas like Bihari Colony, Todapur, Dasghara village, Baljit Nagar, Paharganj — had over 150 cows. “The owners took away the cows after learning of the sealing drive. We have asked police to register FIRs against them… We have also sought police support in wiping out illegal dairies,” said a senior official of North MCD.

The civic body had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for all illegal dairy owners to shift to plots allotted in Ghoga but several owners have refused to move, citing lack of infrastructure and other facilities. As many as 2,082 plots were allotted by the erstwhile unified MCD for dairy farmers in Ghogha, on the outskirts of Delhi.

North civic body additional commissioner RS Meena said that drives against such dairy owners will be intensified. Another official of the civic body said they will cancel the allotment of dairy plots of those who refuse to shift to Ghoga.

There are over 300 dairies dairies operating illegally in North Delhi Corporation.