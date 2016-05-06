NDMC: Resolved 95 per cent complaints received on app

Two months after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched a mobile application — NDMC311— the civic body has resolved 95 per cent of the complaints received through the application, according to NDMC officials. “As many as 3,059 complaints have been received, of which 2,936 have been resolved. Further, 1,000 citizens, whose complaints were sorted out, had responded positively by appreciating the step taken by the Council,” said an official.

