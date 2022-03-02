NDMC proposes ‘Swachchta Scholarship’ for children of sanitation workers

In order to provide financial support to the children of sanitation workers, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to provide “Palika Swachchta Scholarship” to help them get admission in professional courses like medical and engineering.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said the scholarship was proposed in the budget and also discussed in a recently held meeting and will be implemented soon from the upcoming academic year 2022-23 onwards.

The scholarship will be provided to two meritorious children of sanitation workers, said officials.

“The main aim objective of this scheme is to provide support and uplift the future of the Swachchta Sewaks and their children. The Palika Swachchta Scholarship was announced in the NDMC budget and it will be implemented from this year. It is a unique initiative to be undertaken by any municipal body,” said Chahal.

Another NDMC official added, “Currently, the college admission fee and coaching fee is very costly. We will decide the amount of scholarship soon. But this scholarship will help the children in getting admission in medical and engineering and UPSC coaching or preparation.”

Currently, the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government provides a similar scholarship and coaching scheme to the students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and economically weaker sections. The scheme was launched in 2018 and several students under this scheme have got free coaching and cracked tough competitive exams like JEE, NEET and others.

Further, the NDMC is upgrading all the government and Navyug schools with smart classrooms, labs, auditoriums. It also proposed to start one gurukul like nature classroom in all schools, cycling clubs, science parks, paper recycling plants, vocational courses and language labs in schools.