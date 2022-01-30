NDMC plans to install sculptures at 12 roundabouts in New Delhi

To promote Indian art and culture’ and beautify Lutyens’ Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to install theme-based sculptures at 12 major roundabouts and other prominent places in the New Delhi area under the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ — an initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence.

The sculptures, six to eight feet tall, will be made by renowned artisans and installed in collaboration with Sahitya Kala Parishad.

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said: “The purpose is to create a ‘Sculpture Camp’ in the NDMC area. Around 12 different sculpture artisans will carve out 12 black marble stone sculptures which will be displayed at different locations in the New Delhi area.”

“Renowned artisans will produce their sculptures on the Indian culture, heritage and different subjects of walks of life with the close interaction of their Indian counterparts to showcase 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It will also enhance the aesthetic look of urban landscaping of the New Delhi area,” said Upadhyay.

The NDMC will identify the location and will submit the list to Sahitya Kala Parishad to install these sculptures. It will also provide tools, cranes and other facilities to the academy.

“Apart from enhancing the aesthetic look of the New Delhi area, it also gives a good chance for artisans to showcase their natural and fundamental talent and will give a good experience to the commuters and people visiting the New Delhi area. Such initiative will give the city its identity and culture by providing permanent public artwork for the capital under this special art project,” Upadhyay said.