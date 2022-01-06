Delhi: NDMC picks officers for Covid management

With the capital witnessing a sudden rise in Covid cases, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has appointed a nodal officer and nine sub-nodal officers for micro-level management of the situation, containment zones, Covid care and isolation centres and emergency services in the New Delhi area.

“To contain the spread of Covid and to strengthen the healthcare system, the NDMC has appointed Karunakar Singh, Director (GA) as a nodal officer,” said an official. Besides, it has also increased the number of enforcement teams, staff and vehicles for medical emergencies. NDMC staff have also been deployed at Sardar Patel Covid centre at Chattarpur.

“The nodal officers will strictly implement Covid protocols and create awareness among the public to adhere to Covid guidelines,” said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

He appealed to the general public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) guidelines — social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary travel, staying indoors, action against spitting in the open, among others. The NDMC also has issued guidelines to all restaurants, bars, clubs, RWAs, market associations, traders, temples and others to strictly follow CAB, failing which will attract strict action.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has cancelled all leaves, except medical leaves, of health officials, administration and other officers. “It further directs that no leave except medical leave be granted to officers/officials/staff of different departments of GNCT of Delhi nor shall they be allowed to leave the station until further orders,” read the order issued by Amitabh Joshi, Deputy Secretary, Services.