NDMC extends cashless Covid-19 treatment for employees for three more months

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has extended the cashless treatment facility for Covid-19 treatment for all its contractual and regular muster roll (RMR) employees, and their family members, for three more months (till March 31) or till the number of cases comes down.

The cashless facility was first introduced in 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

As per this facility, the NDMC contractual and RMR employees and their family members can avail Covid-19 treatment in any empanelled hospital by showing the certificates issued to them by the welfare department of the civic body and the expenditure would be reimbursed.

“The cashless medical facility only for Covid-19 treatment, in all empanelled hospitals for all contractual and RMR employees and their families, is extended further from January to March 31 or till the pandemic Covid-19 is declared over by the government authorities, whichever is earlier,” said the NDMC in a circular.