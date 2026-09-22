New Delhi Municipal Council’s civic revamp: Nod for AYUSH Hospital, 50% parking fee concession for EVs

In a major push toward civic modernisation and municipal welfare, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved a wide array of infrastructure, healthcare, and environmental initiatives, including a 50% parking fee concession for electric vehicles (EVs), a 50-bed AYUSH Hospital and a Rs 18-crore project focused on road lighting to remove dark spots in areas under the council’s jurisdiction. The decisions were made during a meeting held at Palika Kendra on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “EVs will be provided a 50% concession in parking charges at NDMC parking facilities. The initiative aims to reduce air pollution, promote clean transportation and reduce dependence on petrol and diesel. It will encourage more people to buy EVs The concession will be applicable at all parking facilities operated by the NDMC’s Parking Management System Department.”

The 50-bed AYUSH Hospital and Research Centre in Sarojini Nagar, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore under a 50-50 cost-sharing model with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was sanctioned. According to NDMC officials, the facility will expand existing polyclinic services into full inpatient care for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic treatments.

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To enhance public safety and eliminate dark spots across areas under the NDMC, it granted administrative sanction for an Rs 18.26-crore project, under which new octagonal street light poles, ranging from 6 to 11 meters in height, and underground cabling and foundations will be installed.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the aim is also to make Connaught Place a “no-vehicle zone”. “It is better to consult stakeholders first to understand potential inconveniences and practical feasibility. Everyone desires CP to develop into a proud heritage zone where people can walk freely. However, since this requires parking adjustments, SOP updates, and administrative measures, we want local trader associations and citizens to participate actively. Taking citizens along ensures sustainable results, whereas top-down orders lead to half-hearted, unsustainable implementations,” he said.

Dwivedi mentioned that work to replace centuries-old sewerage, including C-Hexagon lines through Lodhi Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Course, and Subramaniam Bharti Marg, will begin soon, and a survey is being conducted to identify which ones require replacement.

Water supply infrastructure is also undergoing changes, according to Dwivedi, with a control room being constructed at Old R K Ashram Marg. All cast iron water supply lines will be changed to ductile iron ones up to Pandara Road, which falls under Subdivision 3.

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Other approved schemes include establishing a Palika Adarsh Examination Centre at Moti Bagh for computer-based testing, introducing a one-time settlement waiver on late payment water surcharges for Dhobi Ghat consumers, recruitment of staff to address the shortage, rolling out smart electricity metering across NDMC areas, and replacing non-functional escalators in CP.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said: “Today’s decisions strengthen civic infrastructure and improve everyday services for residents. The one-time LPSC waiver on pending water dues, along with rationalised water charges for Dhobi Ghat, will provide relief from the burden of long-pending dues and make the system more reasonable. Our focus is to make New Delhi cleaner, better managed and more citizen-centric.”

The council’s meeting was also attended by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, MLA and member Virender Singh Kadian, NDMC Secretary Rahul Singh, and other NDMC members like Dinesh Pratap Singh, Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomar.