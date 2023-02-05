NDMC builds 10-storey residential complex for sanitation workers in Jor Bagh

In order to provide better living experiences to grade IV staff members like sanitation workers and peons, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has built a housing complex, Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas, at Aliganj in the Jor Bagh area.

The housing complex was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday. They also distributed allotment letters to the occupants who are mainly NDMC sanitation workers.

Situated in modern multi storey buildings in the heart of New Delhi, at Aliganj-Jor Bagh, these flats replete with all facilities, befit the aspirational character of our govt employees at the lowest rung. pic.twitter.com/0XCwquzZZ7 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 4, 2023

Comprising 200 type-II flats in four 10-storey towers, Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas residential complex has been constructed over a total area of 8,081 sq m at a cost of Rs 40.33 crore against an expected expenditure of Rs 49 crore. Each flat area is 54.36 sq m. A total of eight lifts have been installed in the residential complex, with each tower having two lifts.

Officials said the residential complex is earthquake-resistant and provisions for fire alarm and a firefighting system have also been put in place. There are also provisions for overhead and underground water tanks for firefighting and domestic water use. A proper rainwater harvesting system is another salient feature.

“Earlier, there were 130 type-I flats on the premises which had outlived their utility lifespan and were in a dilapidated state. After a survey report, the old flats were demolished and the architecture department of the NDMC prepared the plan for construction of the new flats on the same land,” a senior official with the civic body said.