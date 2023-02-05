scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

NDMC builds 10-storey residential complex for sanitation workers in Jor Bagh

The housing complex was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena hands over allotment of 200 government flats to sanitation workers of NDMC (Twitter/LtGovDelhi)
Listen to this article
NDMC builds 10-storey residential complex for sanitation workers in Jor Bagh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In order to provide better living experiences to grade IV staff members like sanitation workers and peons, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has built a housing complex, Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas, at Aliganj in the Jor Bagh area.

The housing complex was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday. They also distributed allotment letters to the occupants who are mainly NDMC sanitation workers.

Comprising 200 type-II flats in four 10-storey towers, Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas residential complex has been constructed over a total area of 8,081 sq m at a cost of Rs 40.33 crore against an expected expenditure of Rs 49 crore. Each flat area is 54.36 sq m. A total of eight lifts have been installed in the residential complex, with each tower having two lifts.

Officials said the residential complex is earthquake-resistant and provisions for fire alarm and a firefighting system have also been put in place. There are also provisions for overhead and underground water tanks for firefighting and domestic water use. A proper rainwater harvesting system is another salient feature.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

“Earlier, there were 130 type-I flats on the premises which had outlived their utility lifespan and were in a dilapidated state. After a survey report, the old flats were demolished and the architecture department of the NDMC prepared the plan for construction of the new flats on the same land,” a senior official with the civic body said.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
Next Story

Vinod Kambli’s wife accuses him of assaulting, abusing her; FIR registered

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close