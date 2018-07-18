NDMC councillors’ husbands barred from their office

The decision was taken after allegations were raised that a councillor’s husband had been attending and influencing ward commitee and other meetings. The decision was taken after allegations were raised that a councillor’s husband had been attending and influencing ward commitee and other meetings.

Husbands of councillors in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will no longer be allowed to enter their wife’s office, Mayor Adesh Gupta has ordered.

The decision was taken after allegations were raised that a councillor’s husband had been attending and influencing ward commitee and other meetings.

At a House meeting on Tuesday, Narela Councillor Savita alleged that ward committee chairman of Narela Zone, Reena Devi, was not present at meetings and her husband Dharmendra Kumar took decisions on her behalf. “Even officials are given orders by him,” she said.

Leader of the Congress in North Corporation, Mukesh Goyal, said the husband of standing committee chairperson Veena Vermani is also often seen at her chamber in the civic centre, and influences her decisions. “He is present in meetings with officials,” he said.

There are 104 councillors in the North Civic body, and 50% of the seats are reserved for women.

When The Indian Express called Reena Devi’s official number, her husband Dharmendra picked up and said he helps her in political matters, but has never participated in ward committee meetings. He said his wife would be available for comment in 10 minutes.

Later, Reena Devi said, “My husband helps me but never sits in my chair. In my office in Narela Zone, my husband has a different chair and I have a different chair. What’s wrong with helping one’s wife? This does not mean he takes the meetings.”

Sources in the civic body said husbands of several women councillors participate in meetings, and some even use official phone numbers given to councillors.

The Mayor’s order bars husbands from coming to offices provided to councillors as heads of different committees in the civic centre and their zones.

Officials asked to approach courts

The Mayor also ordered officials to reach out to courts to initiate contempt proceedings against the Delhi government since “it has not released funds despite High Court orders”.

In May, the Delhi High Court had asked the AAP government to release funds required by municipal corporations of east and north Delhi to pay salaries and pensions of all employees from November last year.

Earlier this year, when teachers under the corporation had moved court, the High Court had directed the corporation and the Delhi government to continue to pay salaries to teachers in accordance with the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations.

“It is surprising that despite the court’s order, there is a delay. We worked during summer vacation and authorities should have paid us, but again the pendency process has started,” said Ajay Gupta, a teacher at a north body school.

