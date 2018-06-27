NDMC councillor writes to PMO alleging bias

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo/Praveen Jain) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo/Praveen Jain)

The Councillor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation from Nagloi, Jyoti, has levelled allegations against the BJP-ruled corporation stating that she is not getting support from officials to carry out development work in her ward. She also alleged that “problems of Dalits are not being heard”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and BJP president Amit Shah, she said that as a result, she often has to approach courts or the National Green Tribunal. “There is no water, sewerage and electricity at the JJ cluster in my ward; waste is not being picked up, animals are illegally slaughtered,” she said. Mayor Adesh Gupta said he had arranged two-three meetings with officials. “I will once again ask her what the matter is, and will get her grievances sorted.”

“I am the only elected councillor in North Delhi from a Dalit background… It seems there is a bias against me, and the problems of Dalits are not being heard,” she said. When contacted, she said, “I think there is a bias against me and some of my own party men and officials do not execute work that I say because I am Dalit.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App