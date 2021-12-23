NDMC to make some schools ‘specialised’

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to convert some of its schools into specialised institutes to educate students in a particular field or subject, like mathematics, science, music, fashion technology, sports, cooking, dancing and others that they are specialised and skilled in. These will be called ‘School of New India’, said NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday.

Also, to make the online classes available and accessible for all the children, especially those coming from the economically weaker sections (EWS), the NDMC is planning to provide tablets for students of classes IX and XII. This proposal was passed in the NDMC council meeting held Wednesday.

Besides, the NDMC is also upgrading 45 Atal Adharsh Vidyalaya and Navyug Schools with new labs, library, scientific teaching techniques, classrooms and staff rooms and other infrastructure.

“We are envisioning this project and it is also mentioned in the National Education Policy. We will identify some schools from NDMCs Atal Adharsh Vidyalaya and Navyug School and will develop them as specialised schools. Under this, EWS students will be educated in special fields and the students will get learn everything from Art to Science and Technology,” said Chahal.