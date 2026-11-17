Rs 54 crore rooftop solar expansion project, Rs 106 crore for desilting drains, construction of five Prakriti cafes, offering “wholesome food options”, and 40 smart public toilets — these are among the major civic infrastructure initiatives approved by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday.
The decisions were taken at a council meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, and Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, officials said.
As part of its renewable energy push, the council granted administrative approval for a rooftop solar project expansion.
A survey conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) across 244 NDMC buildings identified an additional solar potential of 6,914 kilowatts . Of these, 40 buildings have been recommended for implementation under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, while the remaining 204 will follow the capital expenditure (CAPEX) model.
Another survey of 124 non-NDMC buildings identified a further solar potential of 8.25 Megawatts. Tenders for these projects will be floated through an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The total projected cost for this rooftop solar initiative is Rs 54 crore over a tenure of 25 years, officials said.
According to officials, discussions are also underway with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and government institutions to expand rooftop solar coverage.
Further, NDMC will also construct more than 40 smart public toilets at locations including Khan Market, Janpath, Chanakyapuri, Malcha Marg, Mandi House, Connaught Place and Hanuman Mandir. The facilities will have touch-free sensors, ventilation systems and AI-enabled daily maintenance monitoring, an official said. Three dedicated Pink Toilets for women are also planned.
On the new toilets set to be constructed, Chahal said, “Past non-performing agencies, such as in Khan Market, were terminated and litigated up to the High Court. New contracts explicitly disqualify past defaulters, hold NDMC accountable, and mandate daily AI-driven digital maintenance checks.”
The council has also approved the establishment of five eco-friendly Prakriti Cafes at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and BRICS Garden under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. Under the model, the selected agency will develop the cafes at its own cost and undertake their operation and maintenance before transferring them to NDMC in accordance with the prescribed terms and conditions.
Officials also said that Rs 106 crore has been allocated for desilting 14 major drainage networks across the NDMC area. The exercise will cover both conventional drains and old British-era brick barrel drainage lines, with chief engineers assigned operational zones to oversee the work and ensure that the network is cleared before the monsoon, they added.
The council also discussed changes to property tax assessment, with NDMC proposing to introduce the Unit Area Method (UAM) in line with the ‘One City, One Tax’ principle. A stakeholder consultation on the proposed system is scheduled for November 23.
Among other decisions, NDMC also sanctioned Rs 40 crore for security services at its offices, markets, and parking facilities and approved revised recruitment regulations for technical posts in its Electricity department.
The council further said that tenders had been floated for addressing 700 dark spots across the NDMC area, with the project targeted for completion by June 2027.