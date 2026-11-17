Rs 54 crore rooftop solar expansion project, Rs 106 crore for desilting drains, construction of five Prakriti cafes, offering “wholesome food options”, and 40 smart public toilets — these are among the major civic infrastructure initiatives approved by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday.

The decisions were taken at a council meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, and Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, officials said.

As part of its renewable energy push, the council granted administrative approval for a rooftop solar project expansion.

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A survey conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) across 244 NDMC buildings identified an additional solar potential of 6,914 kilowatts . Of these, 40 buildings have been recommended for implementation under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, while the remaining 204 will follow the capital expenditure (CAPEX) model.