Friday, Dec 30, 2022

NDMC to boost Delhi's green cover by developing 41 lush strips

Some of the popular gardens and parks in Delhi such as Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Sanjay Park and others are maintained by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)

The NDMC also proposed this idea in its budget presentation and said it is planning to get all the designs finalised by engaging a consultant under its smart city projects for four major gardens. (Express Photo)
NDMC to boost Delhi’s green cover by developing 41 lush strips
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to develop 41 green strips to beautify parks in residential areas and green areas alongside roads in a bid to keep avenues and roads lush green and dust free, said officials.

He added, "Work is already underway at 10 avenues and will be completed by March 2023. Next year, works will begin at the remaining 40 places. It will be a comprehensive initiative."

He added, “Work is already underway at 10 avenues and will be completed by March 2023. Next year, works will begin at the remaining 40 places. It will be a comprehensive initiative.”

The NDMC also proposed this idea in its budget presentation and said it is planning to get all the designs finalised by engaging a consultant under its smart city projects for four major gardens. The consultant would be appointed by March 2023.

Further, it is planning a “smart irrigation technology” to save water and a comprehensive automated irrigation system for the entire Nehru Park as well as others, officials said.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:26 IST
