NDMC to boost Delhi’s green cover by developing 41 lush strips

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to develop 41 green strips to beautify parks in residential areas and green areas alongside roads in a bid to keep avenues and roads lush green and dust free, said officials.

Some of the popular gardens and parks in Delhi such as Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Sanjay Park and others fall under the NDMC. “We have already started work on the ground to keep the avenue roads clean and dust free. These green strips will also help reduce pollution. To maintain the lush green ecosystem, the corporation has procured 20 tankers for tree washing,” said an official.

He added, “Work is already underway at 10 avenues and will be completed by March 2023. Next year, works will begin at the remaining 40 places. It will be a comprehensive initiative.”

The NDMC also proposed this idea in its budget presentation and said it is planning to get all the designs finalised by engaging a consultant under its smart city projects for four major gardens. The consultant would be appointed by March 2023.

Further, it is planning a “smart irrigation technology” to save water and a comprehensive automated irrigation system for the entire Nehru Park as well as others, officials said.